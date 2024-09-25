Tanmay Bhat and Farah Khan transform homes in Urban Company's 'Style My Space' series

Urban Company, a home services platform, today in collaboration with YouTube, Next Narrative and Monk Entertainment announced the launch of its exclusive YouTube series, Style My Space. This YouTube series will feature celebrity friends, including Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Bollywood icons Farah Khan and Maheep Kapoor, and reality TV stars Jasmin Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash. The celebrity friends will collaborate with Urban Company’s design experts to surprise their close friends with home makeovers using the brand’s signature Wall Panels.

With the launch of Urban Company's Wall Panels this year, which provide services like wall molding and panel installations are transforming spaces, providing homeowners with a quick way to elevate their interiors. Celebrities transform their friends' spaces in under a day. The reveal shows genuine joy and surprise from the personalised makeovers, with each episode featuring anticipation, twists, and laughter.

Sugandha Gupta, director of marketing, Urban Company, said, "At the heart of Style My Space is a commitment to crafting stories that seamlessly marry the essence of our offerings with the evolving needs of our customers. We understand that today’s consumers are looking for more than just products – they seek inspiration, personalisation, and solutions that truly resonate with their lifestyles. Our series reflects this by showcasing how our offerings can transform spaces, helping customers reimagine their environments and elevate their homes with style and function. We’re excited to share these stories that showcase how our brand is integral in helping people create homes that feel truly unique and tailored to their needs."

Mohit Jagtiani, founder and CEO of Next Narrative, echoed these sentiments, adding, “ At times, content doesn’t need to be overproduced; presenting it in a raw, authentic format is exactly what 'Style My Space' is all about. Home makeovers and visual transformations come to life beautifully in formats like these, offering not just valuable information about the product category but also entertainment. Snackable YouTube shorts from these have great reach and inspire audiences. By collaborating with the right creators, we ensure the content is highly shareable, driving conversations and impact."

Viraj Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment emphasised the creative synergy in this series, stating, “It’s been an incredible experience shaping this home makeover show from scratch for Urban Company. We have created 3 episodes, each with guests from different industries - Bollywood, digital creators, and TV stars. With this, we’re able to target different audiences while delivering a unified message about the fantastic wall panelling service that the brand now has to offer. I am certain the content in this show will stir plenty of dinner-table conversations, and thereby drive conversions for the brand.”

The first episode will premiere on September 27 on creator's channel on YouTube. This 3 part series has been conceptualised by Monk Entertainment Co-produced by SOL Entertainment.

