Cadbury 5 Star installs umpire CK Nandan's holographic statue at Mumbai’s Marine Drive

The brand has declared the umpire as its brand ambassador.
As part of Cadbury 5 Star’s latest IPL campaign, the brand has installed a 12-feet holographic statue of the umpire, CK Nandan, at Marine Drive in Mumbai.
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer, Wavemaker India's, said, "This is a great example of finding the right targeting moment and working with partners to leverage it. Every touchpoint will be celebrating the third umpire moments with 5 Star."
Taking its ‘Do Nothing’ proposition forward and in tune with the current cricketing season, 5 Star has declared the umpire as its brand ambassador. The umpire rightly fits into the philosophy as they can turn a match’s tide and make millions wait with bated breath “while they do almost nothing”.
Last year, 5 Star provided its users ‘Nothing Coins’ for doing nothing. It also had a bank at Nariman Point (Mumbai) opposite the State Bank of India (SBI) head office.
It extended the ‘Do Nothing’ brand philosophy to Valentine’s Day as well. The chocolate brand took over an island located off the coast of Karnataka and renamed it ‘My Cousin’s Wedding’. It offered an alternative way to spend Valentine’s Day – eating complimentary 5 Stars and doing absolutely nothing on a beautiful island, with no one around to disturb you.