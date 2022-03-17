Decoding contextual nudges: A dummy’s guide

After downloading an app if a user gets the right guidance on how to use it and its features, they are less likely to uninstall the app. For the brand that has spent a lot on acquiring the customer, it is essential that it manages to retain them as well. Eventually it wants the user to find so much value in it that they are willing to pay for the service. The nudges allow them to create that journey for the user where they can keep them engaged, and slowly upgrade that experience to monetise it.