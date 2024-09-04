80 dB Communications bags PR mandate of Experion Technologies

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will lead Experion's PR and external communications efforts going forward, working to amplify the company’s comprehensive story across India.
“Our partnership with 80 dB Communications marks an exciting new chapter for Experion. Their decade-long experience in the industry will undoubtedly be valuable as we aim to take our story across India. It’s also heartening to know that 80 dB boasts an 80% women workforce, which aligns with our commitment to inclusivity and excellence. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to amplify our presence and share our journey with a broader audience. I am confident this partnership will yield extraordinary results, driving our mission forward with renewed energy and purpose,” said Binu Jacob, CEO & MD, Experion Technologies.
Abhilasha Padhy, co-founder and Jt. managing director, 80 dB Communications said, “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Experion Technologies, a company that exemplifies innovation and excellence in the tech industry. Their stories of building IP for their clients have a global impact, whether it be asset managing 19,000 kilometers of the best-run highway network in the world or developing EV charging solutions for top automotive brands. Their products are also integral to the operations of a third of U.S. insurance agents and 7 out of 10 independent supermarkets in Australia!"
She added, "At 80 dB Communications, we have a rich history of working with cutting-edge technology companies and are eager to leverage our expertise to amplify Experion’s voice in the market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to helping transformative companies like Experion communicate their inspirational work and build strong, lasting reputations in the industry.”