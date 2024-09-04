80 dB Communications bags PR mandate of Experion Technologies

“Our partnership with 80 dB Communications marks an exciting new chapter for Experion. Their decade-long experience in the industry will undoubtedly be valuable as we aim to take our story across India. It’s also heartening to know that 80 dB boasts an 80% women workforce, which aligns with our commitment to inclusivity and excellence. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to amplify our presence and share our journey with a broader audience. I am confident this partnership will yield extraordinary results, driving our mission forward with renewed energy and purpose,” said Binu Jacob, CEO & MD, Experion Technologies.