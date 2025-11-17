92% of Indian communications and marketing teams use AI for content, but GEO readiness remains low: OAC report

A new white paper by One Asia Communications (OAC) highlights that while AI adoption is high across India’s communications and marketing sector, most organisations are still in the early stages of preparing for Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO).

Advertisment

Based on responses from over 300 communications leaders across 12 Asian markets, the study shows that India is among the region’s most active users of AI in content creation. However, the report also finds gaps in organisational frameworks, guidelines, and technical readiness needed to manage AI effectively.

According to the India-specific findings:

68% of respondents view AI positively.

Smaller organisations rely heavily on free tools, with 75% using AI without a formal strategy.

Only 29% of larger organisations have structured AI guidelines.

Skill gaps (32%–67%) and budget limitations (25%–50%) are key barriers.

Investments in proprietary models, GEO-friendly content systems, and advanced monitoring tools remain limited.

The report notes that India’s strong adoption levels contrast with limited preparedness for GEO, as generative engines increasingly influence how audiences find and interpret brand information. Although more than half of Indian respondents acknowledge AI-driven search is shaping brand reputation, very few teams have begun optimising communications for this shift.

AI usage is also influencing the role of communicators. More than 80% of Indian teams now use AI for research, insights and audience understanding, indicating a move toward strategic and insight-led functions. Smaller organisations use AI primarily for content and research, while larger companies apply it to crisis planning, predictive analysis and campaign design.

The study outlines four areas that require focus to strengthen India’s readiness: structured training programmes, access to affordable tools, development of GEO-aligned content and measurement approaches, and clearer governance and ethical guidelines, which currently remain limited across most organisations.