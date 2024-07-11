Aadhar Housing Finance selects SGA PR for its integrated communications mandate

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL), a low-income housing finance company, has selected SGA PR, a mid-size communications consultancy, as its integrated communications partner. SGA PR won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch, which saw participation from leading PR agencies in the country. SGA PR will work with AHFL to build a comprehensive programme across brand communications, media relations, capital market PR and digital assets.
AHFL is committed to making the dream of home ownership come true for low and middle-income segment. The HFC with the largest AUM in the sector aims to strengthen its market position by building a deep connection with its customers, engaging them through a personalized approach to storytelling and creating brand experiences at touchpoints that are relatable to the community.
The goal requires AHFL to win the trust of its customers in an extremely competitive market of home loans which has the entire spectrum of national and regional players. SGA PR’s unique proposition to capture the heart and mind of the customers in every aspect of lives through bespoke experiences stood out as the winning idea.
Rishi Anand, Managing Director & CEO, AHFL said, “With the government sharpening its focus on schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, AHFL as the largest player in the category foresees a tremendous opportunity to enable India’s mission of ‘Housing for All.’ We have found a great partner in SGA PR, with their unique and fresh approach to engage our stakeholders. The team has an innovative thought process, brings deep in-house expertise, and displays an unparalleled enthusiasm to collaborate with us.”
Rahul Jain & Sudhir Shetty, Partners & Jt. CEOs, SGA PR, shared, “Having the faith of the largest player in the low-income housing finance segment is yet another validation of SGA PR’s unique application of PR to achieve business goals instead of only plain vanilla solutions that are ‘coverage driven.’ We are confident that our collective expertise in BSFI domain, combined with our intelligent consulting and outcome-oriented approach will enable AHFL to affirm its position as market leaders.”
With this win, SGA PR further strengthens its BSFI portfolio that now consists of well-known NBFCs, mutual fund houses, listed and unlisted fintechs. SGA PR also works with traditional and new economy brands across industries.
SGA PR is part of the 14-year-old communications group, Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA), which also houses India’s largest Investor Relations firm, the country’s second largest Corporate Reporting business and a fast-growing Brand & Design vertical.