Aadhar Housing Finance selects SGA PR for its integrated communications mandate

AHFL is committed to making the dream of home ownership come true for low and middle-income segment. The HFC with the largest AUM in the sector aims to strengthen its market position by building a deep connection with its customers, engaging them through a personalized approach to storytelling and creating brand experiences at touchpoints that are relatable to the community.

The goal requires AHFL to win the trust of its customers in an extremely competitive market of home loans which has the entire spectrum of national and regional players. SGA PR’s unique proposition to capture the heart and mind of the customers in every aspect of lives through bespoke experiences stood out as the winning idea.

Rishi Anand, Managing Director & CEO, AHFL said, “With the government sharpening its focus on schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, AHFL as the largest player in the category foresees a tremendous opportunity to enable India’s mission of ‘Housing for All.’ We have found a great partner in SGA PR, with their unique and fresh approach to engage our stakeholders. The team has an innovative thought process, brings deep in-house expertise, and displays an unparalleled enthusiasm to collaborate with us.”