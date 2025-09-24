Actimedia PR & Digital bags Senco Gold & Diamonds’ PR mandate

Actimedia PR & Digital has been appointed as the official public relations agency for Senco Gold & Diamonds, a jewellery brand of Senco Gold Limited; it was incorporated in 1994 and listed as a public limited company in 2007.
The brand blends traditional karigari with evolving design sensibilities, offering jewellery across categories such as filigree, meenakari, polki, jadau and temple designs, alongside contemporary Indo-Western and modern aesthetics. Its portfolio spans gold, diamond, silver and platinum pieces, from rings and earrings to bangles and mangalsutras, catering to a wide range of occasions and price points.
With a retail presence of over 170 showrooms across India in states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar, the brand continues to expand its reach.
The House of Senco’s portfolio includes:
- Everlite: lightweight jewellery for modern, everyday elegance
- Gossip: youthful, trend-driven fashion jewellery
- Aham: premium men’s jewellery reflecting strength and individuality
As Senco Gold & Diamonds’ PR partner, Actimedia PR & Digital will manage media communications, brand storytelling and key announcements, while supporting new collections, campaigns and exclusive events.