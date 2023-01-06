ActiMedia PR & Digital wins communications mandate for Artium Academy

ActiMedia PR & Digital, a boutique communications consultancy with a lifestyle edge that’s been in the business for over two decades, has won the India PR mandate for Artium Academy — the online music learning academy.
Artium Academy is an online music learning and community platform that offers students 1:1 live-online classes in vocals and instruments, the curriculum of which, has been designed and certified by legends in the music industry. Sonu Nigam, K S Chithra, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, Louis Banks, Raju Singh, Gino Banks, Aneesh Pradhan and Ananth Vaidyanathan are all part of Artium’s academic board.
Artium Academy wants to use its unique performance driven curriculum and customized technology to democratize music learning. We are excited to partner with Actimedia PR & Digital as our communications partner. With a deep knowledge of the media ecosystem and consumers, we hope that Actimedia will help us to promote the value of music learning amongst Indians globally.” said Vivek Raicha, co-founder, Artium Academy.