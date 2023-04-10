Adfactors PR bags PR mandate for Sony India

The communication team will strengthen the company’s brand positioning and enhance its reputation in India.
Sony India-, has awarded its public relations responsibilities to Adfactors PR.
The mandate, which was awarded after a competitive pitch process, will see Adfactors PR working closely with Sony India’s Corporate Communication team to strengthen the company’s brand positioning and enhance its reputation in India.
Pooja Chaudhary, Sony India’s head of corporate communication, said, "We are excited to appoint Adfactors PR as our communications partner to further consolidate our premium brand position in India. With the firm’s insights, strategic counsel and expertise in PR and digital engagements, we are confident about enhancing our brand visibility and further strengthen the arc of influence with media, creative community and key opinion leaders.”
Adfactors PR executive director Nikhil Dey said, "We are delighted to have been chosen as the communications partner by Sony India. This is a testament to the strength of our team and our track record of delivering strategic, integrated communications programmes that deliver results. We look forward to working with Sony India in building and protecting its brand among consumers, media and it’s key stakeholders.”
Sony India, a leading player in the domestic consumer electronics market, offers a wide range of products across categories such as television, home entertainment, cameras, audio, and gaming. Adfactors PR's mandate includes strategic counsel, media relations, influencer engagement and crisis management.