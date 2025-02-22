Adfactors PR bolsters capital market communications group

In a strategic move to enhance its competencies and scale, Adfactors PR has strengthened its Capital Market Communications Group (CMCG) with the appointment of five senior industry professionals.

The CMCG is a market leading practice that delivers a range of services to India Inc- ranging from mid-market businesses to the country's largest conglomerates.

This development underscores the firm's commitment to addressing the complex requirements of its clients in the ever-evolving Indian capital market landscape.

The new appointees are a rich mix of experience across media, public relations, credit rating, research, investment banking, and consulting. They include:

Ajaya Sharma, former senior editor-markets and anchor at Times Network (ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh)

Prosenjit Ghosh, former director, key account management and business development at CRISIL, and former group chief business officer at Acuité ratings & research

Himanshu Sharma, former Director, M&A at Ernst & Young

Anisha Jain, former senior news anchor, deputy editor and head of research at ET NOW

Lalit Jaisingh, former senior vice-president and team lead at concept public relations.

Nijay N Nair, CEO and Head of CMCG at Adfactors PR, stated, "The strengthening of our Capital Market Communications Group is part of our ongoing effort to enhance our competencies and scale. This is critical to addressing the diverse and complex requirements of our clients in an ever-evolving Indian capital market landscape."

Madan Bahal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Adfactors PR, added, "As India's largest public relations firm, we consider it our responsibility to proactively prepare to serve the needs of India Inc. Our long-range vision is based on the firm's sustained relevance to address the needs of the fast-growing Indian capital market and the larger economy."

With these key appointments, Adfactors PR is confident that its CMCG will be able to provide even greater value to its clients, leveraging the new leaders' expertise to navigate the complexities of the Indian capital market.