Adfactors PR wins the Public Relations mandate of Angel One

Through this partnership, Angel One aims to strengthen its brand presence and bolster its reputation.
Angel One, a technology-led financial services company, has appointed Adfactors PR as its strategic public relations partner, following an intense and competitive pitch process. The partnership commenced from December 1, 2023.
In this new collaboration, Adfactors PR will closely collaborate with Angel One's corporate communication team to implement comprehensive strategies aimed at enhancing the company's brand positioning within the dynamic financial landscape of India.
Commenting on the partnership, Prabhakar Tiwari, chief growth officer, Angel One, stated, "In the ever-changing business world, we know that effective communication is key to maintaining our market leadership perception. We are working with Adfactors PR to help us skillfully communicate our growing portfolio and future vision and set new industry standards. We are excited to work together to create narratives that align with our goals and help us communicate our position as a fintech market leader."
As part of the collaboration, Adfactors PR will work to amplify the brand’s corporate messaging, cultivate robust public perception and navigate the evolving communications landscape.
Arwa Husain, director, financial services, Adfactors Public Relations, added, “We are excited to partner with Angel One and contribute to their growth journey. Angel One has established itself as a leader in the fintech space, and we look forward to supporting Angel One to strengthen their brand presence and connect with their target audience through enhancing reputation and delivering strategic, integrated communications programmes."