Ador Welding appoints Tute Consult as Communication Partner

Tute Consult’s immediate role will be to curate effective communication narrative.
Ador Welding, the welding and cutting solution providers, has announced the appointment of Integrated Communication and Marketing firm Tute Consult to manage their communication mandate. The move is aimed at enhancing Ador Welding's imagery and strengthening its position as a pioneer in the industry. As a strategic partner, Tute Consult’s immediate role will be to curate effective communication narrative aimed to achieve specific business objectives and attain stronger brand reputation with stakeholders.
Sharing thoughts on the new partnership, Niki Singh, head- marketing, Ador Welding said "We are excited to announce Tute Consult as our communication and strategy advisory. Their innovative approach to communication and strategy perfectly aligns with our brand's needs. With their deep industry knowledge and agile work style, we are confident that we can effectively communicate our message to our target audience and successfully achieve our business objectives."
Commenting on the new partnership, Komal Lath, founder, Tute Consult, said "We are pleased to welcome Ador Welding Ltd as our valued client. A brand of great lineage, it's remarkable what Ador has built over decades. Their commitment to the industry and the 'Make in India' initiative is admirable and that's the compelling storytelling we will put together to convey at large. We are excited about this journey and we look forward to a stronger branding of Ador in the near future.”