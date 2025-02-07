AI, mergers & shrinking attention spans: Burson India CEO on what's next for PR

The public relations (PR) and communications industry has seen a transformative year, marked by major mergers, the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, and evolving consumer behaviour. At the forefront of these developments was Burson, the global PR firm formed through the merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton.

As Burson navigates this new era, Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO of Burson Group India, shares that the biggest highlight was the creation of Burson through the merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton. This merger, which was announced at the end of January 2024, took about six months to finalise. By July 1, 2024, the two agencies officially became Burson globally, including in India.

According to Dharmaraj, the merger has positioned Burson as one of the largest PR firms worldwide, giving it a competitive edge in servicing global and regional clients.

"The final rankings are yet to be published, but we believe this merger has created a more powerful proposition for our clients and employees. The year also brought significant global changes, including elections in over 60 countries and geopolitical conflicts that reshaped business environments. Despite these challenges, Burson experienced steady growth," she adds.

AI’s impact on PR

Burson has been actively incorporating AI-driven solutions, since artificial intelligence has been a big disruptor in public relations this year.

Dharmaraj firmly believes that AI and machine learning emerged as the most significant trends. It was a key driver behind the merger as well, allowing the agency to consolidate investments across WPP’s PR firms.

"AI is transforming PR by helping us create better content, effectively target audiences, and improve engagement strategies. It is not just about automation; it helps us generate impactful narratives, analyse media trends, and provide clients with real-time insights." Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Burson Group India

Navigating shrinking attention spans

With audiences consuming content at a rapid speed, public relations techniques seek new ways to evolve and stay effective.

According to Dharmaraj, consumer attention spans have been shrinking for years as long-form content is losing relevance, and snackable, high-impact content is gaining traction, and PR professionals must be precise in their messaging.

"If your content does not capture attention within the first few seconds, consumers will move on. AI-powered tools help us predict the virality and believability of messages, ensuring they resonate with audiences." Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Burson Group India

Mitigating crises

From corporate controversies to brand missteps, PR teams have had to act swiftly in managing reputational risks in 2024. Dharmaraj says that startups often embrace transparency in communication, which can sometimes lead to mixed reactions. However, the key lies in agility and responsiveness. She emphasises the value of vulnerability mapping and risk assessment.

"Organisations must be prepared for both support and criticism. PR teams play a critical role in ensuring brands are pre-prepared for crises through vulnerability mapping and risk assessment. Speed, credibility, and authenticity in response mechanisms are crucial for effective crisis management." Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Burson Group India

Anticipating PR trends

Dharmaraj notes that the Indian PR industry is thriving as large firms are expanding, mid-sized agencies are growing, and boutique agencies are emerging.

Stating some of the key trends for 2025, she says:

AI in PR : AI-driven content creation and audience targeting will play a bigger role.

Agent AI : This emerging trend involves AI-driven customised narratives and hyper-targeted messaging.

Advisory and Counsel : With global shifts in DEI, sustainability, and corporate ethics, PR firms will play a greater role in guiding brands through these changes.

Employee Communications : Organisations must rethink their employee value propositions to enhance engagement and workplace satisfaction.

Financial Communications: India’s booming financial markets will lead to increased work in IPOs, investor relations, and financial PR.

Message to brands in 2025

As brands prepare for the future, Dharmaraj conveys a clear message: “reputation is everything”.

"My key message to brands is to stay focussed on building and protecting their reputation. In an unpredictable world, credibility and trust are invaluable assets." Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Burson Group India

She also emphasises the importance of maintaining a growth mindset in the industry. "For PR professionals, having a growth mindset and focusing on opportunities rather than challenges is essential. As an industry, we must work together to continue evolving and adding value to businesses and society," she conveys.