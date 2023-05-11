Anko onboards Cha-Chi as its Public Relations Partner in India

Under the mandate, Cha-Chi will help Anko create authentic nationwide visibility through traditional and online media initiatives.
Cha-Chi India, has earned the PR mandate for Anko, Australia’s homeware brand. The campaign aims to establish Anko as a household name throughout the country, positioning their hundreds of products spanning a range of categories aptly.
Jagriti Motwani, co-founder & CEO, Cha-Chi Communications, stated, “We are thrilled to be associated with Anko, a brand that has already made a remarkable impact across the country within a month of its launch. We aim to leverage our expertise to develop and execute an impactful national PR campaign that supports Anko’s vision for the Indian market.”
Under the mandate, Cha-Chi will help Anko create authentic nationwide visibility through traditional and online media initiatives. The drive is set to put Anko's products on the map while also emphasizing the company's commitment to affordable, quality homeware.
This partnership underscores Cha-Chi's reputation as one of India’s leading public relations and communications agencies. Started in 2018, Cha-Chi Communications is a young full-service agency dedicated to bridging the gap between modern businesses and integrated PR strategies. Our mission is to deliver compelling messages to the right audience and provide a seamless omnichannel experience that caters to the needs of today's consumers. At Cha-Chi Communications, we offer a comprehensive suite of reputation management consultancy services, including PR, social media, performance marketing, influencer outreach, and content services to clients based in India and Dubai.
Anko, Australia's much-loved household retail brand, entered the Indian market in 2023 with the vision of bringing joy every day to millions of Indians. Anko India made a digital-first entry and is currently available via D2C channels and select online marketplaces like Amazon India. Recognizing the burgeoning demand for aspirational products from India's rapidly expanding middle and upper-middle class, Anko India is strategically positioned to cater to this segment with its range of on-trend and affordable homeware products.