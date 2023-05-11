Anko onboards Cha-Chi as its Public Relations Partner in India

This partnership underscores Cha-Chi's reputation as one of India’s leading public relations and communications agencies. Started in 2018, Cha-Chi Communications is a young full-service agency dedicated to bridging the gap between modern businesses and integrated PR strategies. Our mission is to deliver compelling messages to the right audience and provide a seamless omnichannel experience that caters to the needs of today's consumers. At Cha-Chi Communications, we offer a comprehensive suite of reputation management consultancy services, including PR, social media, performance marketing, influencer outreach, and content services to clients based in India and Dubai.