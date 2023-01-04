Artsmith bags PR mandate for FanClash

The agency will focus on creating awareness about fantasy Esports in India and Asia.
Leading PR and Communication Agency, Artsmith.in specializing in esports and sports communication have bagged the PR mandate of Asia's largest esports fantasy platform, FanClash after a multi-agency pitch.
FanClash is a platform that allows esports fans to create and manage their own fantasy teams and earn rewards based on the performance of those teams in real-life tournaments. With FanClash, users can monetize their knowledge and passion for popular esports such as FreeFire, PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, COD PC, Valorant, CS:GO, League of Legends, and DOTA 2. Whether you're a casual viewer or a dedicated fan, FanClash provides a forum for you to engage with and enjoy the world of esports.
FanClash in its short spell of existence has been making waves in the gaming industry. They have onboarded India's distinguished athlete Jonathan Amaral as their brand ambassador and have also partnered with several renowned esports organizations and have been sponsoring big-ticket tournaments.
"The innovations and in-depth understanding which Artsmith showed in their vision and approach is something that came the closest to where we as Brand want to position FanClash. Their vision is aligned perfectly with ours and we are looking forward to teaming up with Artsmith to get the work actioned immediately," said Richa Singh, co-founder, and CEO of FanClash.
Artsmith is Esports PR Agency. They have been managing some of the renowned esports teams as well as content creators who have been successfully curating the esports canvas in India. Apart from Esports Clients, as a specialized Agency Artsmith is successfully managing communication and curating innovative sports content for various brands including global sportswear brand PUMA. They also manage national sports federations and some of the prominent sports leagues in India and this association with FanClash is another feather in their cap.
"As a specialised Esports PR agency we wanted a portfolio where we have clients from the segments that matter in the esports sector. Fantasy Esports with its distinctive features is one of those assets which has the potential to become a game-changer in the esports sector and we have the wherewithal and understanding of how the potential can be tapped to create the right impact for the Brand. I personally feel as women entrepreneurs we have lots that we can do through this partnership for the sector as well as women gamers and I am really looking forward and excited to work with the dynamic team at FanClash," said Udita Dutta, founding principal of Artsmith. in
As India ushers in a new era where esports is officially recognized as a multi-sport event by the government, Artsmith will work to establish a sustainable ecosystem that embodies the unique IP of fantasy Esports and gets people accustomed to its exciting approach as well as features.
The agency currently works with various other esports clients and has an exclusive mandate for managing communications for 8bit Creatives, S8UL, Revenant Esports, Cybeart, Qlan, and ESFI among their other client portfolios.