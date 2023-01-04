Artsmith bags PR mandate for FanClash

"As a specialised Esports PR agency we wanted a portfolio where we have clients from the segments that matter in the esports sector. Fantasy Esports with its distinctive features is one of those assets which has the potential to become a game-changer in the esports sector and we have the wherewithal and understanding of how the potential can be tapped to create the right impact for the Brand. I personally feel as women entrepreneurs we have lots that we can do through this partnership for the sector as well as women gamers and I am really looking forward and excited to work with the dynamic team at FanClash," said Udita Dutta, founding principal of Artsmith. in