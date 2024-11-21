Avance PR secures Stovekraft's PR mandate for North India Region

Avance PR, a PR agency in India has recently won the mandate for managing Public Relations campaigns for Stovekraft, a kitchen and home appliances company in the country. As part of the mandate, Avance PR will strategise PR campaigns and media relations across the North India region including Delhi NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and others.
The PR agency will embark on a series of initiatives to design a strategic communications strategy including media outreach and thought leadership to align Stovekraft’s positioning with market dynamics. The series of campaigns will further highlight Stovekraft’s product innovation, customer-centricity and leadership in the kitchen appliances sector.
Expressing her enthusiasm about the mandate, Ritika Garg, founder and CEO of Avance PR said, “We are elated to partner with Stovekraft. It has been synonymous with quality and innovation in the market for years. Hence, our focus will be on crafting a cohesive PR strategy that will enhance the company’s presence among the North Indian audience while reinforcing Stovekraft’s positioning as a trusted leader in the kitchen and home appliances industry."