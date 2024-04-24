Avian WE bags external communications mandate of LG Electronics

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Avian WE will spearhead comprehensive communication strategies aimed at elevating awareness of LG's corporate initiatives.
LG Electronics, a consumer durable brands in India, has selected Avian WE as its external communications partner in India. Avian WE will spearhead comprehensive communication strategies aimed at elevating awareness of LG's corporate initiatives, including its technological prowess, corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavours, and employer branding efforts. Through multi-channel communication, Avian WE will showcase LG's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, further solidifying its position as a leader in the market.
Commenting on the appointment, Jae Hyung Jun, head corporate marketing at LG Electronics India, emphasised the brand's enduring commitment and vision for the Indian market. He stated, “At LG, our presence in India goes beyond delivering exceptional technology products; we believe in communicating and demonstrating the power of optimism as a way to make life better for our customers around the world. We are excited to collaborate with Avian WE to amplify our narrative reflecting our steadfast dedication to innovation and customer-centricity and also conveying the message Life’s Good to customers, inspiring and encouraging them to approach life with an optimistic attitude.”
Talking about the selection process, he added, “The competition among the chosen agencies was fierce, but Avian WE's alignment with LG's core values and vision ultimately tipped the scales in their favour. We look forward to partnering with Avian WE to craft a tailored strategy that will resonate with our target audience and propel us towards achieving our objectives in India.”
Commenting on the partnership, Neha Mehrotra, managing director of Avian WE, said, “We are excited to partner with LG and expand Avian WE's technology portfolio through creative thinking and inventive collaboration. LG, a global leader in consumer technology products, is dedicated to enhancing lives through innovation. We're committed to leveraging our expertise for impactful storytelling, ensuring LG's message resonates across all platforms.”