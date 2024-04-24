Avian WE bags external communications mandate of LG Electronics

Commenting on the appointment, Jae Hyung Jun, head corporate marketing at LG Electronics India, emphasised the brand's enduring commitment and vision for the Indian market. He stated, “At LG, our presence in India goes beyond delivering exceptional technology products; we believe in communicating and demonstrating the power of optimism as a way to make life better for our customers around the world. We are excited to collaborate with Avian WE to amplify our narrative reflecting our steadfast dedication to innovation and customer-centricity and also conveying the message Life’s Good to customers, inspiring and encouraging them to approach life with an optimistic attitude.”