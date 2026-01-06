Bank of India appoints Concept Public Relations as corporate communications partner

Bank of India, a leading public sector bank has awarded their communications mandate to Concept Public Relations (CPR). The mandate will focus on strengthening the bank’s communications strategy, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and shaping a consistent, impactful narrative across platforms.

CPR will be authorised to facilitate any live or virtual interactions, press announcements, authored articles, and other communications related to the banking sector in general and the bank, in particular. We are desirous of your support in creating a financially astute society by sharing valuable information with your esteemed readers/viewers.

In India, BoI operates a network of over 5,300 branches across all states and Union Territories. These branches are overseen by specialised offices, including 69 Zonal Offices and 13 Field General Manager Offices (FGMOs).

CPR is a part of the Concept Group,India’s independent communications consultant, offering integrated services. The Group has expertise in advertising, public relations, digital communication, media buying and events.

CPR is represented nationwide by over 300 employees located in 10 branches, covering all major cities. Alongside, it has a strong network of associates to help it execute communication initiatives in Tier 3 centres & beyond.