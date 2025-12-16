Bata India appoints One Source to lead corporate communication mandate

Bata India has appointed One Source as its corporate communication partner, marking a shift toward a more structured approach to leadership visibility and reputation management. The collaboration centres on refining the company’s corporate narrative and strengthening stakeholder communication as the footwear brand continues its transformation across retail, design and customer experience.
With more than 90 years in the Indian market, Bata is navigating shifts in youth-oriented branding, omnichannel expansion and product diversification.
Badri Beriwal, chief strategy and business development officer, Bata India, said: “Bata India is undergoing an exciting transformation across Product design, retail experience, and consumer engagement. As we expand our footprint and evolve our brand, strategic and consistent communication becomes vital. Our partnership with One Source will help us shape a cohesive corporate narrative and deepen engagement with the media, customers, and industry stakeholders.”
Sandeep Rao, managing director, One Source, said: “Bata is a brand that commands trust and affection across generations. We are honoured to support their strategic communication goals at such a pivotal time in their growth journey. Our focus will be on strengthening Bata’s reputation through thoughtful storytelling, leadership visibility, and a sharp corporate narrative aligned with their evolving brand priorities.”
One Source operates across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, servicing clients in BFSI, construction, consulting, ICT, start-up sectors and more.