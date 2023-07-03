BBB (Better Body Bombay) by Wellness Forever onboards Glad U Came as its PR and Communications partner

The agency will be seen increasing its visibility, providing strategic communication assistance, and brand building.
Glad U Came has acquired the PR Mandate for BBB (Better Body Bombay) a Wellness Forever venture. BBB is a personal care brand that offers consciously curated products for the Indian skin type. As part of the mandate, Glad U Came will take the lead in devising and implementing distinctive PR and Influencer Marketing campaigns across various digital platforms and touchpoints, ensuring effective reach and engagement with the brand's target audience. A multi-agency pitch was used to win the account.
BBB (Better Body Bombay) is a clean beauty brand that draws inspiration from the spirit of Bombay, India. They offer consciously curated personal care products specifically designed for the Indian skin type, providing complete head-to-toe care. Born in the good bay, the brand embraces sustainability and cruelty-free practices, using pure ingredients that take care of you and your environment. Experience the essence of Bombay with BBB, where clean beauty meets conscious living.
Commenting on the collaboration, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came, shared, “We are thrilled to be working with BBB, a brand that is dedicated to providing effective skincare solutions. Through strategic communication and brand-building initiatives, we aim to increase BBB's visibility and connect with skincare enthusiasts who are seeking reliable and innovative products.”
Talking about the association with Glad U Came, BBB’s founder shared, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Glad U Came as our trusted PR partner. Together, we aim to amplify the essence of Bombay through our clean beauty brand and connect with a wider audience. We look forward to the collaboration with GUC and many more remarkable ventures ahead.”