BBB (Better Body Bombay) by Wellness Forever onboards Glad U Came as its PR and Communications partner

Glad U Came has acquired the PR Mandate for BBB (Better Body Bombay) a Wellness Forever venture. BBB is a personal care brand that offers consciously curated products for the Indian skin type. As part of the mandate, Glad U Came will take the lead in devising and implementing distinctive PR and Influencer Marketing campaigns across various digital platforms and touchpoints, ensuring effective reach and engagement with the brand's target audience. A multi-agency pitch was used to win the account.