Better Nutrition onboards Adgcraft as its PR partner

Better Nutrition, the biofortified food brand endorsed and invested in by Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria has announced the appointment of Adgcraft as its PR partner. Adgcraft recently took on the brand mandate for Better Nutrition overseeing the planning, management, and execution of all PR activities to enhance the brand's media presence nationwide.

Prateek Rastogi, co-founder of Better Nutrition, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At Better Nutrition, our goal has always been to provide natural solutions to the prevalent nutrition deficiencies in everyday diets. Partnering with Adgcraft allows us to communicate our mission more effectively and reach a broader audience. We are confident that this collaboration will help us to reach our target audience more effectively."

Echoing this sentiment, Abhinay Kumar Singh, founder and managing director of Adgcraft, said, "We are delighted to join hands with Better Nutrition, a company that aligns with our values of innovation and positive societal impact. Our team is committed to crafting communication strategies that not only enhance brand perception but also contribute to the greater good. Together, we aim to highlight the importance of natural, nutrient-rich diets and support Better Nutrition's vision of a healthier India."