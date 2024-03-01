Big Cricket League ropes in Newsmaker Media as its PR partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Newsmaker Media will boost Big Cricket League's visibility across major media platforms.
Big Cricket League, an initiative in the realm of sports, particularly Indian cricket has forged a strategic partnership with Newsmaker Media and Communications, a global brand strategy and communication company, to enhance its visibility and outreach. Leveraging Newsmaker Media's extensive experience in public relations and media solutions, the league aims to garner maximum exposure across top media platforms.
Annirudh Chauhan, co-founder and CEO, Big Cricket League, expressed delight at the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Newsmaker Media as our public relations partner. The Big Cricket League aims to serve millions of cricket enthusiasts across India while helping a select few fulfill their dreams. We believe that Newsmaker's values align perfectly with our vision, making them an ideal long-term partner."
Ekta Paliwal, founder, Newsmaker Media and Communications, echoed this enthusiasm, emphasising their commitment to elevating Indian cricket talent through tailored PR solutions and extensive media networks. Big Cricket League was founded with the mission to provide opportunities for local aspiring cricketers to realise their dreams. The league is set to facilitate their participation alongside former international and domestic cricket icons.
Many talented cricketers harbour dreams of showcasing their abilities but lack the platform to do so. BCL pledges to bridge this gap by providing aspiring cricketers with the opportunity to rub shoulders with cricketing legends in a premier T20 tournament experience, complete with live broadcast coverage. The league's overarching goal is to honour the essence of cricket and nurture talent across India.
Together, Big Cricket League and Newsmaker Media aim to revolutionise the Indian cricketing landscape, inspiring generations of players and fans alike.