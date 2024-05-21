BigBrandTheory appoints The PR Stop. as its PR agency

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
BigBrandTheory (BBT), a branding agency, has appointed The PR Stop. as its PR agency on record (AOR). The outfit recently launched by Rohini Saldanha, VML’s former head of corporate communications, aims to elevate BigBrandTheory's brand presence and solidify its market position.
BBT’s synergy with The PR Stop. will harness the power of compelling content, strategy, and innovative thinking to deliver integrated communication solutions that drive growth and engagement for BBT’s businesses across industries. With its distinctive capability of delivering value while driving growth, The PR Stop. aims to foster greater awareness and engagement for BBT while setting new benchmarks for industry leadership.
Commenting on The PR Stop.’s appointment, Pravin Shah, founder, BigBrandTheory, said, “As an entrepreneur, I have always known and valued the power of PR. In The PR Stop. we have found a partner that understands our business needs and can support us in strengthening our brand identity and reputation in the industry. Rohini’s expertise and capabilities along with her strong work ethic and passion for excellence perfectly align with BigBrandTheory's vision and values. We are excited about joining forces with The PR Stop. and look forward to unlocking new possibilities together.”
Talking about their partnership, Rohini Saldanha, founder, The PR Stop., said, “Pravin is a dynamic and inspirational leader who has built his brand from the ground up. BBT commands a formidable standing in the industry with a client roster of marquee brands of long-standing relationships. I am humbled and honoured that they have decided to partner with me on their ambitious growth path. I look forward to doing some great work with the incredibly talented team.”