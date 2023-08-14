Bikaji Foods International assigns PR duties to Concept Public Relations

As part of the mandate, Concept PR will also provide professional daily news monitoring services through Concept BIU, the media monitoring arm of Concept PR.
Concept Public Relations India, part of the Concept Group, the independent integrated communication group has been appointed as the public relations agency for Bikaji Foods International.
Commenting on the development, Neha Rao, vice president, marketing said “Bikaji has come a long way in the past 3 decades; our journey from Bikaner to Bombay Stock Exchange has been nothing short of amazing. We are on a growth path, with a lot of interesting developments that our industry and brand are witnessing. Therefore, when it came to appointing a PR firm to handle our account for better outreach and take our story to the world, Concept PR was definitely a strategic choice. The professional and dedicated approach with which the team managed our IPO journey was commendable and we are excited to build our brand equity with their support!”
“Since the announcement of the Initial Public Offering, we have enjoyed a great working relationship with the Bikaji Team. We are elated to continue our association with the “Bikaji” Brand – a true “Make in India Story” that has been wowing the Indian taste palate since 1993. As Bikaji forays into other segments beyond the Namkeens and expands into other geographies and boosts its distribution network, we look forward to sustaining and building on their communication internally and externally” said Lalit Jaisingh, senior vice president and lead capital markets PR.
