Bloomingdale Public Relations and Eastwest Public Relations win India and Southeast Asia PR mandate for Crunchyroll

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
All external communications initiatives in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India will fall under the purview of the project.
Bloomingdale Public Relations has been appointed the PR agency in select Asia markets for Crunchyroll, the home for anime worldwide.
Based in India, Bloomingdale will be responsible for strategic planning and coordination of Crunchyroll’s regional PR efforts in India, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The scope of work includes strategic planning, client liaison, account management, media relations, and press office management, among others.
In Southeast Asia, Bloomingdale will be supported by Eastwest Public Relations for local strategic counsel in Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Based in Singapore, Eastwest PR will be responsible for landing high-impact earned media stories for Crunchyroll in all three markets and building the corporate reputation of Crunchyroll as the premiere destination for anime.
Anime continues to rise in popularity and has become a cultural force – across all demographics and audiences. According to the latest Anime Industry Report by the Association of Japanese Animators, the global anime market grew by a staggering 106.8 percent in 2022, hitting a record 2.9 trillion yen (around $19.1 billion), driven mainly by the international market outside of Japan.
Championing the art and culture of anime, Crunchyroll boasts a passionate global community of anime fans. To provide an immersive anime experience to all fans, Crunchyroll provides anime content streaming service and several other anime-related offerings such as theatricals, e-commerce and merchandise, music, manga, events, gaming, and experiential.
The timely appointment of Bloomingdale and Eastwest PR will further drive brand awareness and accelerate user growth for the platform across the region.
"We are excited to embark on this journey with Bloomingdale PR and Eastwest PR as our trusted partners in India and Southeast Asia. With their strategic counsel and expertise in media relations, we are confident in our ability to further establish Crunchyroll as the ultimate destination for anime enthusiasts in the region” added Akshat Sahu, director of marketing - APAC, Crunchyroll.
Diana Fernandes, founder and CEO of Bloomingdale PR, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are honoured to be entrusted with the PR mandate for Crunchyroll across Southeast Asia. The anime community is vibrant and growing quickly across South East Asia. We are committed to leveraging our expertise and creativity to elevate Crunchyroll's brand presence and engage with fans across the region."
Naveen K, Partner at Eastwest PR, commented, "Millennials like us grew up watching anime as a hobby. Today, Gen Z has embraced the category as a beloved form of mainstream entertainment. There is perhaps no better household brand than Crunchyroll when it comes to anime, and we are excited to partner with the company to deliver impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences of all demographics.”
As Bloomingdale PR continues to foster strategic partnerships and drive campaigns across India and Southeast Asia, the agency remains dedicated to delivering excellence and driving success for its clients.