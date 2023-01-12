BluSmart partners with RepIndia for 24x7 online reputation management

The agency will contribute to the brand's online growth through innovative and disruptive communication strategies.
RepIndia, a digital agency, has successfully onboarded BluSmart as a new client.
The agency will provide BluSmart with a comprehensive suite of 24x7 online reputation management services to help them maintain and improve its online presence.
Since its inception in 2019, BluSmart has become a pioneer in the electric mobility space, disrupting the urban transportation sector with its innovative, efficient, affordable, and eco-friendly solutions. The company has quickly gained a loyal customer base and has garnered a lot of positive attention in the media thanks to its 100% electric ride-sharing vehicles, a community of professional drivers and a hassle-free ride-booking experience.
Presently servicing Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, BluSmart aims to expand to other major nerve centres of the country. In line with an expanding offline footprint, BluSmart also aims to strengthen its online brand image, reach, and awareness. In order to achieve this, BluSmart has turned to RepIndia for its expertise in managing online reputation. RepIndia's team of experienced professionals will work closely with BluSmart to monitor and manage their online presence.
"We are proud and excited to be working with BluSmart and are confident that our services will help accurately depict the values that they stand for. We are entirely committed to supporting BluSmart in their efforts to strengthen their online presence and enable more customers to initiate a dialogue with the brands in their ecosystem, creating transparency, efficiency and eventually brand advocacy." said RepIndia CEO Archit Chenoy.