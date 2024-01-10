Bold & Beyond partners with True Palate Hospitality to elevate one8 Commune

The partnership aims to elevate one8 commune in Bangalore.
Bold & Beyond (formerly known as Meraki Creative Inc), an integrated PR and marketing agency headquartered in Bangalore, announces its comprehensive partnership with True Palate Hospitality and Virat’s one8 Commune Bangalore.
As part of this collaboration, Bold & Beyond aims to formulate a creative and engaging communications strategy to strengthen one8 Commune’s awareness both in the city and nationally.
Their approach will involve building and reinforcing the brand’s presence not only across social media and traditional media communication verticals but also on ground activations to strengthen the brands presence amongst city folks and create a community that embodies the brand.
Bold & Beyond's claims that their journey as an Integrated Marketing Agency aligns with the brand narrative crafted for one8 Commune. The agency's approach, communication appeal, and commitment to go beyond the conventional routes is how the agency plans on amplifying and establishing one8 Commune as a must-visit spot in the food & beverage landscape of a cluttered landscape like Bangalore.
Bold & Beyond's PR approach for the brand focusses on sustaining and enhancing one8 Commune's brand narrative. .
Sumit Wahal, chief operating officer, True Palate Hospitality, the parent company of one8 Commune, shares his thoughts on the partnership, "We are confident that their integrated communication strategies will continue to propel one8 Commune to newer heights, ensuring its place as a vibrant and celebrated culinary destination in Bangalore."
Sonalika Pawar, founder & CEO of Bold & Beyond, expresses "Our innovative PR approach aims to uphold the current momentum, shape perceptions, and forge lasting connections pivotal to defining one8 Commune's ongoing success.’'
The agency is dedicated to propelling one8 Commune’s eighth, largest, and first outlet in South India to new heights through exciting campaigns, influencer seeding, collaborations and on ground brand activations that seamlessly blends creativity with strategy.