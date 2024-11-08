Brand-Comm refreshes brand identity for 26th anniversary

Brand-comm Public Relations, a PR agency, part of Madison World, today unveiled a new brand identity, celebrating 26 years of holistic client service in the VUCA world. Now rebranded as Brandcom PR, the company’s fresh look is symbolised by a sleek, modern logo in a blue-and-red combination, embodying precision, creativity and a forward-thinking outlook. The new identity is keeping in line with the new brand identity of Madison World launched earlier this year in March.

Advertisment

“The new brand identity demonstrates how astutely Brandcom PR wishes to lend itself to the domain of Public Relations in a fast-changing communications ecosystem. The brand refresh also is an attempt to bring Brandcom PR and Madison World closer,” said Sridhar Ramanujam, Founder-CEO, Brandcom PR.

Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director, Madison World, noted, “Innovation and ideation have always defined us. Our refreshed look reflects our growth while staying true to our core values.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Pravin Shiriyannavar, Chief Operation Officer, Brandcom PR, said, “We are making a statement with this new branding, one that speaks of clarity, excellence, precision and truthfulness. The rebranding is a testimony to the fact that we have strongly evolved over these many years as a leading player in Public Relations. We will continue to serve you better and beyond our promise today, tomorrow and for the years to come.