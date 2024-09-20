Burson unveils Decipher Health to transform healthcare communications with AI

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Decipher Health is created in collaboration with Limbik.
Burson, the global communications company, today announced the launch of Decipher Health, its new cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) offering designed to optimise communications impact and stakeholder engagement across patient, advocate, healthcare provider, health decision makers and analyst communities.
Decipher Health by Burson has developed cognitive AI models trained on various disease areas, including general health, oncology, neurology, diabetes, respiratory, and sexual health. The framework uses predictive indicators to assess the potential impact of healthcare content on specific audience segments, based on measurable data. Created in collaboration with Limbik, this solution evaluates an audience's commitment to a topic and the credibility of related online content. Decipher Health will be accessible to all WPP healthcare clients as part of WPP Open.
“The volume of information in the healthcare space can be both daunting and riddled with inaccuracies for people who are searching for material on a particular disease or therapeutic area,” said Chad Latz, chief innovation officer, Burson. “We created this capability to predict with near certainty the potential for impact – including credibility and engagement - that content can have on a wide range of healthcare-specific audiences. This ensures we can help our clients cut through with communications and marketing that build their reputations, but also deliver valuable and effective resources across the patient journey.”
In addition to message testing, Decipher Health tracks the impact of a variety of global macro themes that can affect the healthcare system, including: The economy; drug costs, pricing and access; supply chain; DEI; sustainability; elections; reproductive rights; women’s health and armed conflict.
"What makes this such an extraordinary tool is the depth of our audience modeling,” said Brenna Terry, global chair, healthcare, Burson. “Our patient audience is segmented beyond typical demographics to include a wide range of social determinants that can make people more – or less – likely to be susceptible to a disease and receptive to information. Drilling down to such a precise level ensures that we reach the right people at the right time with precisely the right content."
“Decipher Health allow us to analyse gaps in message uptake among different critical healthcare stakeholders,” Terry continued. “What resonates with a patient is different than what will make an impact with a physician or an analyst. With WPP Open, we can forecast what works well with each audience and then develop compelling content that facilitates high-impact communications with all stakeholder groups. We now have instant market research right at our fingertips.”