Burson unveils Decipher Health to transform healthcare communications with AI

“The volume of information in the healthcare space can be both daunting and riddled with inaccuracies for people who are searching for material on a particular disease or therapeutic area,” said Chad Latz, chief innovation officer, Burson. “We created this capability to predict with near certainty the potential for impact – including credibility and engagement - that content can have on a wide range of healthcare-specific audiences. This ensures we can help our clients cut through with communications and marketing that build their reputations, but also deliver valuable and effective resources across the patient journey.”

In addition to message testing, Decipher Health tracks the impact of a variety of global macro themes that can affect the healthcare system, including: The economy; drug costs, pricing and access; supply chain; DEI; sustainability; elections; reproductive rights; women’s health and armed conflict.