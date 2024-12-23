Cantabil Retail India names V360 Group as its brand communications partner

Cantabil India Retail, an apparel manufacturers and retailers, has appointed V360 Group as its new public relations partner. The agency assumed the brand mandate for Cantabil India recently and is responsible for planning, managing, and supporting all PR-related activities for the brand, boosting the brand’s media presence nationwide.

After an extensive reviewing process, Cantabil Retail India, finalised the communications mandate, and the win is attributed to V360 Group’s wealth of experience and expertise in PR and strategic communications. With a strong reputation for delivering impactful brand messaging and innovative campaigns, this adds to the communications agency’s growing list of clients. V360 Group’s in-depth understanding of the Indian retail sector and the evolving media landscape will play an instrumental role in building brand equity for Cantabil Retail India.

Reflecting on this success, Ria Mukherjee - senior vice president - V360 Group, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Cantabil Retail India Ltd. into our portfolio of esteemed clients in the fashion, lifestyle, and retail sector. We are looking forward to creating and executing innovative and impactful communication strategies for the brand, building a robust media presence. Cantabil’s addition also underscores our expertise in the fashion and lifestyle space. We look forward to supporting the brand in its next phase of growth.”

Deepak Bansal, director of Cantabil India, added, “V360 Group has carved a niche for itself in the communications industry as one of the best PR firms. As we embark on the next phase of our growth, we are confident that the agency’s 360-degree approach to PR combined with its vast media network and proven track record of delivering results-oriented PR strategies, perfectly aligns with our vision for Cantabil’s future. This partnership will strengthen our brand presence and help us connect with our customers in new and meaningful ways.”