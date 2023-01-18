Chimp&z Inc bags PR mandate for Cossouq

The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.
Cossouq, a sensibly-curated beauty and skincare marketplace hands over its PR mandate to Merge Infinity’s full-service independent agency, Chimp&z Inc. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on providing end-to-end PR solutions to help the growing brand get increased visibility within the influential media community. Assisting in its brand-building, the collaboration will ensure Cossouq’s unique gender-less, age-less, and color-less vision for beauty reflected clearly in its tagline, “Celebrating You”, reaches the right audience.
Cossouq is an all-inclusive marketplace hosting 400+ brands and 12000+ cosmetics, skin, hair, health, and personal care products. Challenging irrational & unrealistic beauty standards, the brand aims to make the ‘right to look and feel good’ more accessible. A conglomerate of a variety of different brands from local & home-grown to multi-national ones, the platform is working towards creating a community where every customer is seen and each brand’s voice is heard.
“At Cossouq, we place a high value on building an equal and inclusive environment. We’re working towards creating a world void of all those gendered, age-restrictive, and regressive shackles around self-expression. And, when you have common core values & ideals, the collaboration becomes a lot more rewarding. With sustainability & inclusivity at the forefront of our business, we knew hiring Chimp&z Inc as our PR agency would be a no-brainer.”, said Meet Jatakia, Director of Branding & Marketing at Cossouq.
On the association, Sumitro Sircar, associate business director- PR, Chimp&z Inc said, “It’s honestly a privilege to be associated with a brand that is so in tune with what it stands for. With its strong values and ideologies, Cossouq I believe is well on its way to becoming a groundbreaking e-com platform and will surely bring disruptions in the beauty industry. We will ensure Chimp&z Inc’s PR expertise will help Cossouq get the right spotlight it deserves so it can reach the right audiences through the right media.”