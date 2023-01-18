Chimp&z Inc bags PR mandate for Cossouq

On the association, Sumitro Sircar, associate business director- PR, Chimp&z Inc said, “It’s honestly a privilege to be associated with a brand that is so in tune with what it stands for. With its strong values and ideologies, Cossouq I believe is well on its way to becoming a groundbreaking e-com platform and will surely bring disruptions in the beauty industry. We will ensure Chimp&z Inc’s PR expertise will help Cossouq get the right spotlight it deserves so it can reach the right audiences through the right media.”