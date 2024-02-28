Civic Studios appoints Pitchfork Partners as its communications partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The strategy consultancy will enhance the brand's recognition, engagement, and market presence in India.
Civic Studios, a global media company, has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting – a Mumbai-based firm with operations across India – as its new communication partner. With this appointment, Pitchfork Partners will spearhead corporate communications for Civic Studios to build and elevate awareness for the company.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the association, Roohi Bhatia, director strategy & operations, Civic Studios, said, “We are thrilled to have Pitchfork Partners on board as our communications partner. Their experience and capabilities will be instrumental in helping us achieve our communication goals. We look forward to working with them and crafting a compelling brand narrative in India.”
Sharing his views on the appointment, Jaideep Shergill, co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, said, “Civic Studios is at the forefront of content production, and we are honoured to be their partner of choice for building the India narrative. We believe that our skills and domain expertise will significantly help in crafting strategic communications that will strengthen Civic Studios’ reputation and brand awareness.”