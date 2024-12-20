Clients prefer one-stop agencies over juggling multiple partners: Ameer Ismail

The year 2024 marked a transformative phase for the public relations (PR) industry, recalibrating its role within the broader communications ecosystem. As brands increasingly sought authentic connections, PR professionals responded with creative, strategic, and data-driven campaigns, positioning themselves as indispensable partners in shaping brand narratives and driving business outcomes.

Speaking to afaqs!, Ameer Ismail, president, Lintas Live, a digital-first creative PR agency under MullenLowe Lintas Group, highlights a key industry shift: the growing global recognition of PR agencies for their creative ingenuity.

He notes that historically awards like Cannes were dominated by advertising agencies. But today, PR firms such as Edelman and Golin are at the forefront, earning accolades for their campaigns.

He describes this shift as part of a broader evolution where PR is no longer confined to media relations but is increasingly seen as a powerhouse of storytelling and strategic creativity.

From a global perspective, Ismail says the PR industry has seen significant growth and consolidation, especially among holding companies. It is performing well, with healthy growth figures.

“In India, PR agencies have also shown steady growth. While some agencies have expanded faster than others, the business as a whole has achieved greater relevance. A decade ago in India, agencies were smaller, but today, they are sizeable and profitable.”

Effective PR for mitigating crises

High-profile controversies underscored the critical role of effective crisis management in 2024. From the Yes Madam HR fiasco, where an apparent firing due to workplace stress was later revealed as a campaign, to online spats like the one involving comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, these incidents raised a pressing question: Could better PR have salvaged these situations?

Ismail emphasises that managing controversies begins with a brand’s value system. “At Lintas Live, we operate with a clear value system, which influences our clients’ choices and the way we handle crises. For instance, we do not take on political parties or religious organisations, even if they offer substantial budgets,” he shares.

He asserts that PR agencies must act as the voice of reason during crises. This includes avoiding stunts solely for attention or misstatements not backed by facts, which can harm brand credibility.

As public scrutiny intensifies, the challenge for PR professionals lies in ensuring ethical storytelling while balancing business objectives. According to Ismail, the foundation of ethical storytelling begins with preparation and composure.

“Brands must avoid overreacting and instead communicate their stance thoughtfully. A measured approach can make all the difference in maintaining credibility.”

He also stresses the importance of online reputation management (ORM) in navigating today’s digital-first environment. He believes proactive listening and identifying red flags in conversations are critical, and “ORM enables brands to respond appropriately before issues escalate.”

LinkedIn as a PR tool

LinkedIn is emerging as a key tool in the PR arsenal, with brands—particularly D2C companies—and their founders actively using it to engage followers, share updates on new initiatives, and strengthen their digital presence. “LinkedIn is an excellent platform for corporate reputation management and employee engagement,” remarks Ismail.

Highlighting its versatility, he points out that LinkedIn is no longer just a professional networking site but a space where individuals and organisations build personal and corporate brands.

“Today, even students need a LinkedIn persona to showcase their progress and achievements. For brands and professionals, it’s a way to share authentic, curated content that reflects their values and accomplishments,” he explains.

To make an impact, Ismail emphasises the need for a clear strategy. “Success on LinkedIn lies in balancing quality content with growing a substantial following. While platforms such as Instagram and YouTube appeal to younger audiences, LinkedIn is critical for establishing thought leadership and connecting with specific, professional audiences,” he says.

Looking forward to 2025

The Indian PR industry, valued at approximately Rs 3,500 crores, has significant potential for growth compared to its global counterparts, according to Ismail. “Globally, a few leading agencies have surpassed $1 billion in fee income, highlighting the immense opportunity for the Indian market to scale,” he says.

He further states that to achieve this, Indian agencies must focus on innovation and adaptability.In addition to this, he also says that agencies in India have not reinvented themselves enough.

Ismail believes that there is going to be a forced innovation or change with the pivot in technology. "I say this because a lot of these agencies that have become very sizeable have done it on the back of traditional media connect fallacy."

“Integrating technology, especially AI, will drive transformation and foster innovation. Agencies need to embrace new talent with expertise in data and technology to remain competitive,” Ismail emphasises.

He also points out the importance of breaking down silos between PR, advertising, and digital marketing to deliver holistic solutions for clients.

Noting a positive trend in the rising creativity within PR, with Indian agencies earning recognition on global platforms for their outstanding work, he adds, “The bar for creativity in PR is continually being raised, and we are seeing the impact on an international stage."

Looking ahead to 2025, Ismail predicts further consolidation within the industry and an increased demand for integrated solutions.