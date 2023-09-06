Collinson appoints Pitchfork Partners as communications partner in India

Jaideep Shergill, co-founder of Pitchfork Partners, said that Collinson has been operational in India for over 16 years and has a lot of experience with brands in the financial services industry to create customer engagement through airport experiences, loyalty programs, and customer engagement programs. He also said that Collinson has a lot of experience collaborating with global clients and a profound understanding of India's travel and hospitality sector, and that Pitchfork Partners is confident that it can support Collinson's growth and communication strategy in India.