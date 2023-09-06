Collinson appoints Pitchfork Partners as communications partner in India

The company will work closely with Collinson's Asia Pacific team to develop a communications strategy.
Collinson, a global leader in airport experiences, loyalty, and customer engagement solutions, has selected Pitchfork Partners as its new communications partner in India following a competitive pitch.
Pitchfork Partners has been hired by Collinson and Priority Pass to help them with their plans for growth and their vision of creating a valuable travel ecosystem. The company will work closely with Collinson's Asia Pacific team to develop a communications strategy that will help them gain exposure in the Indian market. This will include executive communications, media relations, thought leadership, and crisis and issue management.
Collinson is a private company that makes travelling easier and more confident. It has good relationships with lots of payment networks, banks, airlines and hotel groups. Priority Pass, which Collinson operates, is the world's first and largest airport lounge access and travel experience program. It has over 1400 lounges and 650 different travel experiences available in 148 countries.
Jaideep Shergill, co-founder of Pitchfork Partners, said that Collinson has been operational in India for over 16 years and has a lot of experience with brands in the financial services industry to create customer engagement through airport experiences, loyalty programs, and customer engagement programs. He also said that Collinson has a lot of experience collaborating with global clients and a profound understanding of India's travel and hospitality sector, and that Pitchfork Partners is confident that it can support Collinson's growth and communication strategy in India.
Ketchum UK has been selected as the new global communications agency lead, with Saeloun Asia and Pitchfork appointed in APAC for Singapore and Hong Kong, and India respectively.