Column Inches bags PR mandate for Namdev Finvest

Column Inches will be formulating Namdev’s media engagement strategies with an emphasis on building messaging and nationwide communication.
Column Inches, a Public Relations agency in India has recently secured the PR mandate for Namdev Finvest, a NBFC catering to MSMEs, green financing, and small business loans. As part of the mandate, Column Inches becomes the company’s official PR partner for nationwide media activities.
Column Inches will be responsible for crafting impactful media strategies to amplify Namdev’s engagement and presence across print and digital media. In addition, the agency will also focus on updating communication and messaging by taking charge of the company’s brand-building initiatives, product launches, press events, media planning, and other outreach activities.
Column Inches tailored made PR strategies will help Namdev Finvest strengthen its foothold in the NBFC space and contribute to the emerging Fin-tech landscape.
Commenting on the association, Jitendra Tanwar, MD and CEO of Namdev Finvest said, “We are delighted to join hands with Column Inches and look forward to a fruitful partnership. Their efforts will help us solidify our presence, while enabling us to achieve our business communication objectives. Impressed by the work that they have done in the industry, we are certain that Namdev Finvest is in the right hands, as we anticipate a long-term association.”
Elated with the win, Sanya Bajaj, founder and CEO of Column Inches commented, “We are grateful to the team of Namdev Finvest for providing us with this opportunity and entrusting us with their PR mandate. We strive to create tangible contributions to the company’s business growth and presence by formulating effective media strategies that deliver data-driven results. We are hoping to exceed their expectations by adding value across all touchpoints.”