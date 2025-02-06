Concept PR unveils AI-led digital initiative Concept X

Concept PR, an independent PR agency, announces Concept X, an AI-led digital first initiative. This move further strengthens Concept PR’s presence in the digital ecosystem, offering clients powerful and integrated digital-first solutions to engage audiences, build reputation, and deliver exceptional visibility across all touchpoints.

Advertisment

Recognising the surge in demand for specialised digital-first approaches, Concept X has been created to help clients build reputation using digital-first data driven targeting strategies. Concept X will create strategic and creative content using most advanced tools for research, insights, development, production and amplification.

“Concept Group continues to invest heavily in data, content, digital first initiatives, AI labs, production and technology to stay ahead of the curve in all communication solutions,” said Vivek Suchanti, chairman and MD, Concept Group.

Concept X empowers brands with transformative, data-driven digital strategies to build a robust reputation and foster meaningful connections with their target audience. Leveraging precision targeting, compelling content, and cutting-edge technology, Concept X crafts digital-first solutions that drive engagement, enhance visibility, and deliver measurable impact.

“With the launch of Concept X, we are redefining the digital communications landscape with a data-driven, precision-led approach. In today’s dynamic environment, content is at the heart of audience engagement, and we are committed to crafting impactful narratives that build strong, future-ready reputations. While continuing our collaboration with Concept PR’s clients, Concept X will also drive independent, transformative digital strategies tailored to the evolving needs of modern brands. It’s a commitment to innovation, compelling storytelling, and measurable growth.,” said Omer Syed, CEO, Concept X.