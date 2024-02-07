Confiance Communications acquires PR mandate for uEngage

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to improve uEngage's market position and industry narrative through a robust PR framework.
Confiance Communications, an integrated communications agency, has acquired the PR mandate for uEngage.
Sameer Sharma founded uEngage, an enterprise technology startup that enables restaurants, cloud kitchens, grocery stores, and meat/fish sellers to build in-house online ordering and delivery capabilities.
According to the release, uEngage is the number 1 F&B seller app on the ONDC platform and has empowered numerous restaurants to enhance their bottom line.
Confiance plans to utilise using SaaS knowledge, to guide uEngage's comprehensive communications strategy. The collaboration aims to strengthen uEngage's market position and industry narrative by creating a resilient PR framework, shaping brand messaging, fostering relationships with media and stakeholders, and developing a dynamic content strategy, to empower hyperlocal businesses with technology services.
Speaking about the partnership, Bushra Ismail, founder & chief strategist, Confiance Communications, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with uEngage as their strategic communications partner. Aligned with the brand’s PR objectives, our campaigns will majorly target restaurant owners, F&B brands, and existing & potential collaborators in this domain.”
Commenting on the partnership, Sameer Sharma, Founder, uEngage said, “This collaboration with Confiance marks a pivotal step for uEngage, towards amplifying our vision in the market. This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to effective communication. Together with Confiance, we aim to elevate our brand share of voice, and reinforce our position as innovators in empowering hyperlocal D2C businesses through technology.”