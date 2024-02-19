Confiance Communications bags PR mandate for BeBetta

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Confiance Communications, an integrated communications agency for startups has announced the acquisition of the PR mandate for BeBetta, a sports engagement platform. Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur, Meet Shah, BeBetta prioritises passion, camaraderie, and social interaction among sports enthusiasts. Unlike traditional fantasy sports platforms, BeBetta's approach allows users to compete with friends and rivals without risking their money, fostering a unique and engaging experience. Through BeBetta's brand partnerships, users can still win rewards, striking a perfect balance between the thrill of betting and the fun of participation.
Speaking about the partnership, Bushra Ismail, founder & chief strategist, Confiance Communications, said, “We are excited to partner with BeBetta on this journey to revolutionise sports engagement. BeBetta's innovative approach to gratifying sports lovers with rewards and a community-oriented offering is poised to make strides in the industry. As their communications partner, our aim is to build brand narratives that resonate with sports enthusiasts across the country, and establish BeBetta as a frontrunner in the sports engagement landscape.”
Commenting on the partnership, Meet Shah, founder & CEO, BeBetta said, “At BeBetta, we are driven by the desire to create a unique and socially interactive sports engagement platform. Our partnership with Confiance signifies a crucial step towards ensuring the efficient communication of our vision, and keeping our stakeholders abreast of our proposition. Together, we aim to build advocacy for sports engagement alternatives beyond fantasy sports and RMG, and redefine the way fans engage with their favorite games.”