Confiance Communications bags PR mandate for BeBetta

Commenting on the partnership, Meet Shah, founder & CEO, BeBetta said, “At BeBetta, we are driven by the desire to create a unique and socially interactive sports engagement platform. Our partnership with Confiance signifies a crucial step towards ensuring the efficient communication of our vision, and keeping our stakeholders abreast of our proposition. Together, we aim to build advocacy for sports engagement alternatives beyond fantasy sports and RMG, and redefine the way fans engage with their favorite games.”