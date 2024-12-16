Confiance Communications secures PR mandate for Nutrabay

Confiance Communications, an integrated communications agency, has secured the PR mandate for Nutrabay, a sports nutrition and wellness brand in India. As part of the mandate, Confiance Communications will manage Nutrabay's PR strategy, including brand messaging, media relations, and content planning.
The agency will work with Nutrabay's corporate communications team to strengthen its position as a sports nutrition and wellness brand and broaden its reach to fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and wellness-focused consumers across India.
Speaking about the partnership, Bushra Ismail, founder and chief strategist, Confiance Communications, said, “We are excited to partner with Nutrabay, a brand that's redefining the sports nutrition landscape in India. Confiance endeavours to spotlight their innovative approach to making premium nutrition accessible to all Indians. With their pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing standards and focus on quality, Nutrabay is well-positioned to become a category leader in India's growing wellness market. We look forward to amplifying their success story and establishing them as a trusted voice in the sports nutrition space.”
Commenting on the partnership, Shreyans Jain, founder, Nutrabay, said, "As we accelerate our mission to democratise access to premium sports nutrition in India, having the right communications partner is crucial. Confiance's proven expertise in building compelling brand narratives will be instrumental in taking our story to a wider audience and establishing Nutrabay as India's most trusted nutrition brand."