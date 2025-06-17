Confiance Communications secures PR Mandate for Specta Quartz Surfaces

Integrated communications agency, Confiance Communications, has secured the public relations mandate for Specta Quartz Surfaces, a Jaipur-based luxury brand specialising in engineered quartz surfaces.
As part of its PR mandate, the agency will deliver a long-term communications roadmap encompassing high-impact storytelling, design-first thought leadership, strategic media visibility, and innovation showcases, aimed at strengthening Specta’s recall among architects, interior designers, and premium homeowners across urban India.
Speaking on the partnership, Bushra Ismail, founder and chief strategist of Confiance Communications, said, “Specta is building a distinctive voice in the surfaces category—rooted in Indian culture yet global in aesthetic sensibilities, material innovation, and sustainability. Our goal is to unlock deeper brand meaning and elevate Specta into national conversations around conscious luxury.”
Akshat Jain, communications and sustainability head of Specta Quartz Surfaces, commented, “At Specta, we’ve always believed that surfaces do more than finish a space—they define its soul—and we approach our aesthetics with the same mindset. As we enter our next phase of growth and expansion, our focus is to lead the conversation around design-forward, design-conscious living. Partnering with Confiance gives us the strategic power to translate that vision into a narrative which can inspire homeowners, architects and designers to think beyond utility and embrace surfaces as expressions of identity and culture.”