Confiance Communications secures the PR mandate for Khyaal

The agency will work to strengthen Khyaal’s market positioning and expanding its reach among India's senior demographic.
Confiance Communications, an integrated communications agency known for its specialisation in start-ups’ brand-building, has acquired the PR mandate for Khyaal.
Khyaal is an app/digital club catering to senior citizens of India. With understanding of Indian startup and venture capital ecosystems, combined with a nuanced comprehension of consumer behaviour, Confiance has emerged as the ideal communications partner for Khyaal in building its industry narrative.
As a part of the mandate, Confiance will spearhead the brand's communications strategy, encompassing the development of a robust PR framework, crafting key brand messaging, fostering resilient media and stakeholder relationships and devising a dynamic content strategy. It will closely collaborate with the company's corporate communications team.
Speaking about the partnership, Bushra Ismail, founder and chief strategist, Confiance Communications, said, “We're thrilled to collaborate with Hemanshu and Pritish, to enhance their brand proposition through strategic PR deployment. Cultivating influential media relationships and implementing compelling PR campaigns for Khyaal, we seek to reinforce its brand equity and pave the way for its sustained success in the agetech industry. Aligned with the brand’s PR objectives, our campaigns will be targeted towards various stakeholders, namely senior citizens, investors and other organisations in this domain.”
Commenting on the partnership, Hemanshu Jain, CEO, Khyaal, said, “Confiance's wealth of expertise makes them an integral partner in shaping the PR communication roadmap and executing strategic brand-building PR campaigns for Khyaal. We're confident that their contribution will be pivotal in furthering our mission and enhancing our reach within our key stakeholders.”