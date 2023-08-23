Confiance Communications secures the strategic communications mandate for Housing Brand your-space

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Confiance Communications, an integrated Communications agency, has been chosen to handle the strategic communications for your-space, a pioneer in India’s student housing landscape. After carefully considering pitches from multiple agencies, the brand decided to go with Confiance because of its deep expertise in designing and executing tactical brand-building campaigns, both at the national and regional levels. Its skill in deploying founder-centric narratives for brands was also a major factor in its selection.
Confiance will be responsible for your-space's overall communications strategy, including creating a PR framework, formulating key brand messaging, solidifying media and stakeholder relationships, and content strategy.
Confiance Communications is a trusted and result-oriented PR agency in India that helps companies build strong relationships with their stakeholders. With its agile and enterprising approach, Confiance has devised and successfully executed communication roadmaps for brands’ end consumers, potential partners, industry peers, and the investor community.
Speaking about the partnership, Confiance Communications’ founder & chief strategist Bushra Ismail said, “your-space’s commitment to providing an enriching student living experience is truly exceptional and something that resonates with me personally. The brand is addressing a genuine problem in India’s student accommodation landscape, which poses a threat to students’ safety and holistic growth during their crucial academic years. We are excited to be a part of this journey as your-space’s strategic communications partner, and look forward to drawing upon our unique methodology, extensive network and vast experience in brand building, to augment the company’s positioning in the student housing sector.”
Rishabh Bucha, AVP of Marketing for your-space, also commented on the partnership, saying that it will help the company deliver its brand story in a more strategic way and connect more deeply with its audience. Bucha went on to say that Confiance Communications has a proven track record of strengthening brand equity and recall value for many established and emerging ventures, and that their expertise in public relations will be instrumental for your-space to achieve greater visibility and success.