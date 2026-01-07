CPR Global secures communications mandate for Neo Kavach

Neo Kavach has appointed CPR Global as its communications and public relations partner for India. The mandate includes media relations, strategic storytelling and stakeholder engagement.
Founded as an Indo-French joint venture between Helite and Aum Group, Neo Kavach operates in the rider safety space, offering wearable airbag products designed for motorcycle riders. Its range includes airbag-equipped vests and backpacks developed for Indian riding conditions.
As part of the engagement, CPR Global will support Neo Kavach’s communication efforts as it works to familiarise riders with wearable airbag technology and position it as a safety accessory alongside helmets.
Speaking on the association, Rajat Bhandari, managing director, Neo Kavach, said: “Neo Kavach was created to address a critical gap in rider safety on Indian roads. As we build awareness around wearable airbag technology, we were looking for a communications partner that understands how to introduce a completely new category, educate audiences, and build long-term credibility. CPR Global’s experience in shaping narratives for innovation-led brands made them a natural choice as we enter our next phase of growth.”
Chaitali Pishay Roy, founder of CPR Global, said: “We’re excited to partner with brands that are fundamentally rethinking how things are done. Neo Kavach is bringing a level of rider-safety innovation to India that has largely existed only in global markets until now. Representing India’s first and only wearable airbag technology brand for riders — and working with it from its launch phase through to scale — is a rare opportunity. We’re truly thrilled to be part of this journey and to help build a category-defining brand from India.”
Neo Kavach operates from a manufacturing and assembly facility in the Delhi NCR region and distributes its products across India.