Creativefuel wins Balaji Wafers’ social & digital mandate

Balaji Wafers has appointed Creativefuel as its social and digital partner as part of its plans to strengthen its digital presence in 2026.
The partnership marks a year-long mandate under which Creativefuel will handle the brand’s social media strategy, content creation, digital storytelling and community-led engagement across platforms.
The appointment comes amid a broader shift among legacy FMCG brands towards viewing social media as a primary brand-building channel, rather than a support function for campaign-led communication.
According to the mandate scope, Creativefuel will work on building a consistent, audience-first digital narrative for Balaji Wafers, while aligning with the brand’s established positioning and consumer base.
Creativefuel was selected following an evaluation of its experience in handling large consumer brands and its understanding of audience behaviour and platform-native content formats.
Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Roy, marketing lead, Balaji Wafers, said: “Balaji Wafers has always focused on staying close to its consumers while evolving with changing times. As we strengthen our digital presence in 2026, Creativefuel’s understanding of audience behavior and digital culture made them a strong partner for this journey. We look forward to working together to build a meaningful and consistent digital narrative for the brand across platforms.”
Tiya Wadhwani, COO, Creativefuel, said: “This mandate reflects Creativefuel’s ability to partner with large, legacy FMCG brands at scale. Balaji Wafers has a powerful consumer connect built over decades, and we’re excited to apply our culture-led digital thinking to create a consistent, relatable presence for the brand across social platforms in 2026.”
Balaji Wafers is an Indian FMCG brand with a presence across regional and national markets. The company has been increasing its focus on digital platforms as part of its consumer engagement strategy.