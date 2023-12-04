Credilio appoints Kaizzen as its Communications partner

As part of the mandate, the agency will help boost Credilio's reputation, increase brand awareness, and support its expansion efforts.
Credilio, a modern financial services company in the fintech industry known for making credit cards more accessible and relevant for a wider audience in India has announced its partnership with Kaizzen, which will help boost Credilio's reputation, increase brand awareness, and support its expansion efforts.
The platform is distinguished by a formidable ecosystem encompassing a 3 million+ consumer base. A key element of Credilio's strategy lies in leveraging technology for providing a ‘Co-browsing’ digital onboarding experience. Consumers can either onboard on their own (DIY) or take assistance from one of Credilio’s 50,000+ financial advisors strategically positioned across 12,000+ PIN codes nationwide who can guide the consumer seamlessly. Consumers also benefit from Credilio’s proprietary AI-based Predict-o-Meter that helps in finding the right match for every consumer profile – thus improving approval rates by more than 50%.
Highlighting the company’s vision Aditya Gupta - CEO Credilio said, “At Credilio, it is our mission to empower the underserved segments with access to organised credit and lifestyle benefits – we term it ‘Credit Card Life’. We are excited with the opportunity to grow penetration of Credit Cards in India. We see 200 million consumers with aspirations & purchasing power and our role will be to equip them with an enriched digital payment product and access to credit.”
Credilio's products facilitate diverse touchpoints for customer credit card onboarding, encompassing various channels. Whether applying for a credit card on a widely used mobile application, website, or engaging with a loan or insurance agent, it is highly probable that individuals are utilising a digital onboarding process facilitated by Credilio.
Elaborating on a viable future of the partnership Mr. Gupta further added, “We are thrilled to partner with Kaizzen to bolster our strategic communications efforts and share our vision. As Credilio continues to drive financial inclusion and innovation in the fintech industry, we believe that Kaizzen's expertise will help us better convey our mission and values to our stakeholders and consumers."
Commenting on the partnership to drive strategic communications for Credilio, Nikhil Pavithran, group president – Kaizzen said, "We are delighted to partner with Credilio, a company that is not only fostering financial empowerment but is also serving as a transformative catalyst in the financial lives of its users. We see great potential in this sector and as the adoption level rises, we expect the market to only grow. Our mission is to bolster Credilio's journey by employing compelling narratives to craft stories that resonate with the media and its consumers. We look forward to leverage our expertise to support Credilio in expanding its reach throughout India, effectively amplifying their impactful mission and values."
With the current mandate win from Credilio, Kaizzen further diversifies its portfolio of clients in various sectors such as BFSI, Corporates, Start-ups, Tech etc. Pavithran further added, “Over the past 15 years, Kaizzen has established itself as a leading multi-practice and full-service PR and Digital Media Agency. After representing several conglomerates, we are affirmative to be able to further strengthen Credilio’s public relations and brand reputation while delivering maximum ROI for them.”