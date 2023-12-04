Credilio appoints Kaizzen as its Communications partner

Commenting on the partnership to drive strategic communications for Credilio, Nikhil Pavithran, group president – Kaizzen said, "We are delighted to partner with Credilio, a company that is not only fostering financial empowerment but is also serving as a transformative catalyst in the financial lives of its users. We see great potential in this sector and as the adoption level rises, we expect the market to only grow. Our mission is to bolster Credilio's journey by employing compelling narratives to craft stories that resonate with the media and its consumers. We look forward to leverage our expertise to support Credilio in expanding its reach throughout India, effectively amplifying their impactful mission and values."