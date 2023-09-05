Criesse Communications secures mandate for Ritz-Carlton Bangalore

Criesse Communications has etched an indelible mark as a paragon of excellence in the realms of perception and reputation management; redefining the very essence of luxury communications. The agency's track record stands as a testament to its unswerving dedication in curating communication strategies for brands aspiring for nothing less than pure eminence. Building upon this legacy, the Ritz-Carlton Bangalore mandate is an emblem of triumph, augmenting Criesse's ongoing collaboration with esteemed Marriott Group properties such as JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa and the enchanting Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, A Tribute Portfolio Resort.