Crosshair Communications wins PR mandate for Barratt London

The agency will be responsible for managing the PR solutions for Barratt London in India.
Crosshair Communications, a public relations (PR) and social media agency has bagged the PR mandate for Barratt London, the residential developer in London. Crosshairs will be in charge of developing and managing the brand's communications and visibility in the Indian market.
Barratt London is a market-leading residential developer, with over 40 years’ experience in the capital, delivering up to 2,000 units each year. Barratt London is committed to developing exceptional homes for all Londoners.
Stuti Jalan, founder and managing director, Crosshairs Communication, said, “As we establish a strong presence in the Indian market, it's a natural progression for us to represent an international brand. We're enthusiastic about strategic collaborations, crafting compelling narratives that resonate with the target audience, delivering comprehensive solutions, and further enhancing their foothold in the Indian market".