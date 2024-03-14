Crosshairs Communication acquires PR mandate for India Today Conclave 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
India Today Conclave is being organised by Crosshairs Communication for the eleventh time.
Crosshairs Communication, a public relations agency, announces its acquisition of the PR mandate for the India Today Conclave's 21st edition.
With the theme 'Brand Bharat: An Assertive Nation in an Uncertain World', the conclave is poised to redefine India's narrative on the global stage. Scheduled for March 15 to 16, 2024, in New Delhi, the event promises to be a convergence of influential voices from various sectors, reflecting India's evolution amidst global challenges.
Crosshairs Communication will undertake the responsibility of crafting and managing key messaging for the event, along with coordinating communication updates across the country. As a partner, the agency is committed to ensuring that the essence and significance of the India Today Conclave resonate with audiences nationwide.
"We are thrilled to be associated with the India Today Conclave, an event that epitomises thought leadership and meaningful discourse," said Stuti Jalan, founder & MD of Crosshairs Communication. "As communicators, we understand the importance of shaping narratives, and we are dedicated to ensuring that the 21st edition of the Conclave amplifies India's voice on the global stage."
The lineup includes personalities such as prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alongside thought leaders from various fields. From Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the Conclave will offer diverse perspectives on India's future trajectory.
The India Today Conclave 2024 promises to be a transformative event, catalyzing discussions and insights that will shape the narrative of 'Brand Bharat'. With its lineup and engaging sessions, the conclave aims to illuminate India's path on the global stage.