Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Cipla’s skincare brand Rivela Dermascience

The agency will be responsible for managing the end-to-end PR solutions for the brand in India.
Public Relation and social media agency Crosshairs Communication added Rivela Dermascience - a skincare brand by global giant Cipla to their portfolio. The agency will be responsible for managing the brand’s key messaging across the Indian markets.
Rivela Dermascience is a science backed skincare brand from the trusted house of Cipla. Crosshairs will enable 360-degreePR solution for the brand and ensure its reach to its target audience.
Stuti Jalan, founder & managing Director of Crosshairs Communication said “Crosshairs Communication persistently strives to meet the expectations of the brands on board. We are experts at addressing the brand's communication objectives and image-building requirements. We are ecstatic to expand our expertise in the beauty segment with a revolutionary brand from a trusted Indian MNC like Cipla.”