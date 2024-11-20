Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Le Royal Monceau- Raffles Paris

Crosshairs Communication, the public relations and social media agency, announces its appointment as the PR agency for Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris. The agency will now be responsible for crafting and managing the brand’s key messaging across Indian markets.
Located in central Paris, Le Royal Monceau combines Parisian style with modern luxury. The hotel offers well-designed rooms and suites with views of the city skyline. Its dining venues serve high-quality cuisine, supported by Raffles' signature service. With outdoor spaces and a focus on guest experiences, it caters to travelers looking for comfort and exploration.
On the appointment, Stuti Jalan, Founder of Crosshairs Communication, stated, “Crosshairs is thrilled to be collaborating with Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris to create impactful PR campaigns that resonate with its target audience. We are eager to nurture the brand’s growth and enhance its appeal in the Indian market. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead and a fruitful partnership.”